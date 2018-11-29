Facts

18:52 29.11.2018

UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

1 min read
UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, following a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt on Thursday evening, said that London understands Kyiv in the context of the Russian threat and will help us by all means.

"I've just had a good conversation with my British counterpart Jeremy Hunt. The British get right us in the context of the Russian threat and will help us by all means," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

At the same time, the Ukrainian foreign minister added that over the past few days he had had "very successful talks with nearly thirty foreign ministers from all over the world."

Tags: #klimkin #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia are prisoners of war – Klimkin

Ukraine demands Russia return vessels captured in Azov Sea, release captives

We need new sanctions against Russia – Ukraine's mission to EU head

Ukraine grateful to Latvia for assistance in security sector reform – Poroshenko

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Klimkin meets with Canadian defense minister, discusses cooperation in defense industry

Klimkin to visit Vienna on Nov 20-21 to attend conference on countering anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism

Kyiv to host U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission in 2019 – Klimkin

LATEST

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

CEC bans to hold local elections in areas with martial law

Trump cancels meeting with Putin at G20 summit until Ukrainian sailors, ships captured by Russia returned to Ukraine

Mogherini calls Russia's aggressive actions in Kerch Strait area unacceptable

Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

Polish FM to visit Kyiv on Nov 30 - Dec 1

Some of Ukrainian sailors seized in Crimea taken to Moscow detention center

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD