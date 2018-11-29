UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin, following a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt on Thursday evening, said that London understands Kyiv in the context of the Russian threat and will help us by all means.

"I've just had a good conversation with my British counterpart Jeremy Hunt. The British get right us in the context of the Russian threat and will help us by all means," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

At the same time, the Ukrainian foreign minister added that over the past few days he had had "very successful talks with nearly thirty foreign ministers from all over the world."