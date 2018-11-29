Two SBU ex-officers participate in seizure of Ukrainian ships during Russian aggression in Kerch Strait

There are two former members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) among those involved in the attack on the Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait on November 25, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleh Frolov has said.

"We have information that two former employees of the Security Service of Ukraine performed the task of seizing our ships," Frolov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday, answering the question whether there are Ukrainian citizens among the Russian military who deserted to the enemy side of the Russian Federation in 2014.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is checking information [about possible persons involved in the attack on Ukrainian sailors] from all sources, including the Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) website," he added.