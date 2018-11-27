Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days - National Security and Defense Council

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has explained how the martial law declared by President Petro Poroshenko and supported by the Verkhonva Rada will be enforced and in what regions.

"In line with the Ukrainian Law on Endorsing the Presidential Executive Order on Introducing Martial Law in Ukraine (No. 9338) passed by the parliament on November 26, martial law in Ukraine has been introduced in Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions and in the internal waters of the Azov-Kerch area from 2:00 p.m. November 26 until 2:00 p.m. December 26, 2018," the Council said on Tuesday.

The Council said 276 parliamentarians voted for the legislation initiated by the president and taking his amendments into account.

"In accordance with the Military Cabinet's proposals, the National Security and Defense Council met at 24:00 a.m. on November 26 and adopted the Resolution on Extraordinary Measures to Ensure Ukraine's State Sovereignty and Independence and Introducing Martial Law in Ukraine. The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council submitted a proposal to the president of Ukraine on declaring martial law in the country for two months starting at 2:00 p.m. on November 26, 2018 (until 2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2019). The relevant presidential executive order was submitted to the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada on November 26," the Council said.

After the matter was discussed at the parliament, the president decided to reduce the period to 30 days, of which he publicly informed the nation, it said.

"The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council resolution of November 26, 2018 supported the president's initiative and amended its previous resolution. In this connection, new Presidential Decree No. 392/2018 introducing martial law for 30 days (from 2:00 p.m. on November 26 to 2:00 p.m. on December 26, 2018) was drawn up," it said.

When discussing the Ukrainian Law on Endorsing the Presidential Executive Order on Introducing Martial Law in Ukraine (No. 9338), Petro Poroshenko agreed to limit the effect of the executive order to ten regions, which he announced at the Rada, it said.

The presidential website has published Presidential Decree No. 392/2018.

Presidential Decree No. 393 (on declaring martial law), which was endorsed by the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, has not been published yet.