Poroshenko appoints ex-head of Cherkasy regional administration Tkachenko his non-staff adviser

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, by his decree, appointed Yuriy Tkachenko, as his non-staff adviser on Tuesday.

As reported, Tkachenko headed the Cherkasy Regional State Administration from September 9, 2014. On October 24, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft presidential decree on his dismissal from this post. In November 2018, he was dismissed from the post of the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.