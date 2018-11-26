OSCE calls on Ukraine, Russia to avoid escalation in Kerch Strait

The OSCE Special Representative to the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, and the Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), Ertugrul Apakan, have expressed concern about the situation in the Kerch Strait and urged the sides to exercise restraint.

"Speaking following recent developments that have raised tensions between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Sajdik and Apakan called for restraint and for the parties to refrain from aggravating the situation," the OSCE said in a statement on Monday.

They added that the situation should be resolved through political and diplomatic means, the statement said.