Tusk promises Poroshenko to try to consolidate EU position on support for Ukraine, prolongation of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has discussed the consolidation of EU countries in support of Kyiv in a telephone conversation with European Council President Donald Tusk.

Poroshenko informed Tusk about the situation in the Kerch Strait, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Monday.

"The European Council president said he will do everything possible to consolidate the positions of the countries of the European Union in support of Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression and on further sanctions policies," the press service said.