Facts

14:55 26.11.2018

Putin was informed about Ukrainian ships when they appeared in neutral waters near Crimea - Peskov

1 min read
Putin was informed about Ukrainian ships when they appeared in neutral waters near Crimea - Peskov

 Russian President Vladimir Putin began receiving information about the Ukrainian vessels near the Kerch Strait as soon as they appeared in neutral waters not far from Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president was informed about the movement of vessels immediately after they appeared in neutral waters opposite Crimea yesterday afternoon, and then he received information on a continual basis," Peskov told journalists on Monday.

Asked to comment on the future of the vessels and crews detained by the Russian border guard, Peskov said, "You and I know that a criminal case has been opened over the violation of the Russian Federation's border. I don't know the details."

Asked whether Putin himself made the decision to attack the Ukrainian vessels, Peskov replied, "This was not an attack, but actions necessary to prevent the violation of Russia's state border."

"Border guards have a scenario in this regard, which they follow in such situations," he said.

Tags: #crimea #putin #sea_of_azov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

OSCE calls on Ukraine, Russia to avoid escalation in Kerch Strait

Tusk promises Poroshenko to try to consolidate EU position on support for Ukraine, prolongation of sanctions against Russia

Poland, Estonia, Denmark and Romania condemn Russia's actions in Kerch Strait

Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia are prisoners of war – Klimkin

CoE secretary general warns against escalation of tension in Kerch Strait

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg agree to urgently convene emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission because of Russia's aggression

Moskalkova reports to Denisova that three Ukrainian seamen placed in Kerch hospital

European Parliament will discuss possible sanctions against Russia for aggression in Kerch Straight – MEP Harms

Several wounded Ukrainian sailors taken to Moscow – Poroshenko's permanent rep in Crimea

Justice Ministry preparing application with ECHR regarding protection of Ukrainian sailors' rights captured by Russia

LATEST

Poroshenko says martial law to be introduced in Ukraine at 9 a.m. on Nov 28

Poroshenko to send draft decision to Rada in early Dec to declare presidential elections on March 31, 2019

Poroshenko suggests martial law be introduced for 30 days to avoid its coinciding with start of presidential campaign

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council instructs General Staff to immediately organize air defense

NSDC suggests President declare martial law in Ukraine from 2 p.m. on Nov 26, 2018 to 2 p.m. on Jan 25, 2019 (60 days)

Martial law does not imply Ukraine's offensive - Poroshenko

U.S. surveillance flight in Black Sea area in full compliance of intl norms – Ukrainian air force

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan returns to Ukraine

Ukraine demands Russia return vessels captured in Azov Sea, release captives

Russia seizes ships and crew and then accuses Ukraine of provocation? – Volker

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD