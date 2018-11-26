Facts

13:20 26.11.2018

CoE secretary general warns against escalation of tension in Kerch Strait

1 min read
CoE secretary general warns against escalation of tension in Kerch Strait

Tension in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait area must not be escalated, Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland said.

"Free passage of the Kerch Strait is guaranteed by the Agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine about the cooperation on the usage of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait. It was signed in 2003 and came into force in 2004," Jagland said in a statement shared with Interfax by the Council of Europe on Monday.

"According to this Agreement, the Azov Sea and Kerch Strait are shared territorial waters. The Agreement must be respected. It is of utmost importance to avoid any further escalation in the region," he said.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #jagland
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

OSCE calls on Ukraine, Russia to avoid escalation in Kerch Strait

Tusk promises Poroshenko to try to consolidate EU position on support for Ukraine, prolongation of sanctions against Russia

Putin was informed about Ukrainian ships when they appeared in neutral waters near Crimea - Peskov

Poland, Estonia, Denmark and Romania condemn Russia's actions in Kerch Strait

Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia are prisoners of war – Klimkin

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg agree to urgently convene emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission because of Russia's aggression

Moskalkova reports to Denisova that three Ukrainian seamen placed in Kerch hospital

European Parliament will discuss possible sanctions against Russia for aggression in Kerch Straight – MEP Harms

Several wounded Ukrainian sailors taken to Moscow – Poroshenko's permanent rep in Crimea

Justice Ministry preparing application with ECHR regarding protection of Ukrainian sailors' rights captured by Russia

LATEST

Poroshenko says martial law to be introduced in Ukraine at 9 a.m. on Nov 28

Poroshenko to send draft decision to Rada in early Dec to declare presidential elections on March 31, 2019

Poroshenko suggests martial law be introduced for 30 days to avoid its coinciding with start of presidential campaign

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council instructs General Staff to immediately organize air defense

NSDC suggests President declare martial law in Ukraine from 2 p.m. on Nov 26, 2018 to 2 p.m. on Jan 25, 2019 (60 days)

Martial law does not imply Ukraine's offensive - Poroshenko

U.S. surveillance flight in Black Sea area in full compliance of intl norms – Ukrainian air force

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan returns to Ukraine

Ukraine demands Russia return vessels captured in Azov Sea, release captives

Russia seizes ships and crew and then accuses Ukraine of provocation? – Volker

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD