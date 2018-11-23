Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin states that Kyiv does not intend to discuss with the Hungarian side how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory, and will raise this issue at the Ukrainian-Hungarian consular consultations on November 28.

"We are not discussing with the Hungarian side how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory. This is and many other important issues will be discussed at consular consultations in Kyiv on November 28, as well as during my subsequent meetings with [Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter] Szijjarto," Klimkin wrote on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, on October 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto agreed to hold consular consultations in Kyiv on November 28. "There was a long meeting with Peter Szijjarto. We talked about many issues. First, we need consular consultations. At first we planned [to hold them] in Budapest. Now, if I'm not mistaken, we agreed that they would be held in Kyiv on November 28. It was the last agreement," Klimkin told journalists at the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv on Thursday.

In addition, according to him, they also agreed that next week Hungary will change the name of its "envoy for Transcarpathia" and "return it to normal."