Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Yuliya Tymoshenko, the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna (Fatherland) party, has said the emigration rates in Ukraine have taken a catastrophic scale and started posing a threat to the national security of Ukraine. She promised to solve this issue after the presidential elections.

"We will remove all the obstacles and give our fellow Ukrainians an opportunity to come back home so that they would be able to invest their money in businesses in Ukraine without any hampering, honestly, and effectively. This is how the country will look after the presidential elections," Tymoshenko said at a forum entitled "The New Social Doctrine: New Opportunities for Everyone" in Kyiv on November 23.

Also, she promised to provide her maximum support to Ukrainians who have been working abroad, in particular, "to discontinue all taxes on money transfers and sending parcels to their families."