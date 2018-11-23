Facts

15:04 23.11.2018

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

1 min read
Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

 Yuliya Tymoshenko, the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna (Fatherland) party, has said the emigration rates in Ukraine have taken a catastrophic scale and started posing a threat to the national security of Ukraine. She promised to solve this issue after the presidential elections.

"We will remove all the obstacles and give our fellow Ukrainians an opportunity to come back home so that they would be able to invest their money in businesses in Ukraine without any hampering, honestly, and effectively. This is how the country will look after the presidential elections," Tymoshenko said at a forum entitled "The New Social Doctrine: New Opportunities for Everyone" in Kyiv on November 23.

Also, she promised to provide her maximum support to Ukrainians who have been working abroad, in particular, "to discontinue all taxes on money transfers and sending parcels to their families."

Tags: #tymoshenko #batkivschyna
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

Maidan is cure against dictatorship - Tymoshenko

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

Handziuk's death verdict to system — Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko ready to cooperate with Samopomich and Hromadianska Pozytsia, as well as Vakarchuk

Tymoshenko, Yatsenyuk on Russia's sanction list - govt resolution

State must guarantee safe return home to IDPs

Tymoshenko in favor of strengthening sanctions against Russia until complete liberation of Ukrainian territories

Tymoshenko favors new approach to Ukraine's cooperation with G7 countries

Tymoshenko initiates creation of fund to restore Donbas

LATEST

SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite to visit Kyiv soon

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

Target of UAH 17 bln for privatization in 2019 state budget is realistic

Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

SBU exposes more attempts by enemy special forces to co-opt Ukrainian citizens

Final EU conference on developing potential for integrated management of Eastern Partnership program held

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD