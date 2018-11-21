Facts

Wizz Air's return evidence of changes in Ukraine over past four years

The return of Wizz Air to Ukraine is symbolic and testifies to the changes in our country over the past four years, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine said to Wizz Air's CEO József Váradi during their meeting on November 21.

The presidential website says that, first of all, it is all about business opportunities. First, "Ukraine has ranked 71st in Doing Business, overtaking some EU countries, and, [now] we are sure that a favorable investment climate too will bring further testimony that Wizz Air has made a right decision," Poroshenko said.

Also, he recalled that the currency legislation in Ukraine has been liberalized and now it provides much more opportunities for businesses and also protects the investors' rights.

"The third point is the market dynamics. Not only have we restored the pre-war volumes of passenger traffic, but we have also grown more than 30% in comparison to last year. No doubt, this was due to the introduction of a visa-free regime with the EU," Poroshenko said, adding that 20 million crossings of the Ukrainian state border towards the EU were registered from June 11, 2017 to June 11, 2018.

"I believe our internal air travel market is very promising. And the fact that Wizz Air is ready to make a decision to resume the activities of its subsidiary so that the taxes would be paid in Ukraine and that subsidiary would own aircraft, which are provided to it by its parent company, will greatly improve the effectiveness of interaction with our local authorities," the president said.

In his turn, Wizz Air's CEO József Váradi said that his company has operated in Ukraine for ten years and has already flown seven million passengers. "We would like to broaden our presence and do more for Ukraine. I wholeheartedly agree with you that the investment climate has become better in Ukraine," he said.

Váradi said the competition is also important because it encourages the businesses to provide better services. He said Wizz Air is ready to provide more aircraft to be based in Ukraine.

