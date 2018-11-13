Facts

UIA managers cause damage of UAH 10 mln to Boryspil airport

Law enforcers have exposed a forgery by managers of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA), who embezzled funds of the Boryspil international airport in the amount of over UAH 10 million, Spokesman of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Andriy Lysenko has said.

"A scam of UIA airline's managers, who embezzled funds of the Boryspil airport in the amount of over UAH 10 million, has been exposed," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The law enforcers revealed that a contract on joint operations in technical servicing and repair of aircraft carried out by UIA employees in the premises of the airport was signed by UIA and the Boryspil airport.

"Damage of over UAH 10 million was caused to the state using the difference in the volume of works," Lysenko said.

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv region jointly with SBU officers raided places of residence of the suspects.

The pretrial investigation is underway.

