Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian parliaments call for sanctions against Russian ports in Sea of Azov

The Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania has called on the European Union and the G7 countries to impose sanctions on Russian ports in the Sea of Azov for what they see as illegal cooperation with Crimean seaports.

"The assembly of the members of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, the Lithuanian Seimas, and the Polish Senate [...] calls on the member states of the European Union and the Group of Seven to impose sanctions on Russian seaports in the Sea of Azov for their illegal cooperation with seaports of temporarily occupied Crimea, which the Ukrainian authorities have closed," the assembly said in a resolution passed in Vilnius on Tuesday.

The assembly also called on the EU to extend the sanctions on Russia until Moscow fulfills the Minsk Agreements and until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored.

The parliamentary assembly also urged the EU to consider tightening sanctions on Russia if the hostilities in eastern Ukraine escalate.