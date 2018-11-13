Facts

15:32 13.11.2018

Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian parliaments call for sanctions against Russian ports in Sea of Azov

1 min read
Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian parliaments call for sanctions against Russian ports in Sea of Azov

The Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania has called on the European Union and the G7 countries to impose sanctions on Russian ports in the Sea of Azov for what they see as illegal cooperation with Crimean seaports.

"The assembly of the members of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, the Lithuanian Seimas, and the Polish Senate [...] calls on the member states of the European Union and the Group of Seven to impose sanctions on Russian seaports in the Sea of Azov for their illegal cooperation with seaports of temporarily occupied Crimea, which the Ukrainian authorities have closed," the assembly said in a resolution passed in Vilnius on Tuesday.

The assembly also called on the EU to extend the sanctions on Russia until Moscow fulfills the Minsk Agreements and until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored.

The parliamentary assembly also urged the EU to consider tightening sanctions on Russia if the hostilities in eastern Ukraine escalate.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #lithuanian #russian #polish #ukrainian
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Foreign ministers of EU member states to discuss situation in Donbas, Sea of Azov on Nov 19 — Tochytskyi

Ukraine, NATO not planning joint exercises in Sea of Azov — Prystaiko

Turchynov sends greetings to Ukrainian military on Missile troops and Artillery Day

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss threat of escalation in the Sea of Azov

Omelyan instructs official investigation into use of 'Russian Crimea' map

Ukrainian-Belarusian border will always be line of peace - Poroshenko

Hug denies claiming there was no Russian military interference in Donbas

Poroshenko welcomes European Parliament resolution on situation in Sea of Azov

Ukraine has right to self-defense against Russian aggression – Lithuanian FM on Donbas situation

Sentsov wins Polish Foreign Ministry's Pro Dignitate Humana award

LATEST

Ukraine-Belarus demarcation commission approves about 400 acts for installation of border signs, discusses plans for 2019

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold extraordinary meeting of trilateral group to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

Ukraine can become Texas in Europe – Perry

Poroshenko congratulates Mustafa Dzhemilev on 75th birthday

Tymoshenko, Zelensky, Poroshenko, Hrytsenko leading candidates for president

First international serial to be filmed in Kyiv — Klitschko

More than 36 countries condemn Donbas poll — head of UK delegation to OSCE

Lozhkin: In Dnipropetrovsk region, the streets will be renamed in honor of the Righteous Among the Nations

Ukraine can respond to Russia's moves in Black Sea much better than in Sea of Azov

Court arrests Pavlovsky, ex-assistant to MP Palamarchuk, as suspect in Handziuk murder case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD