11:57 13.11.2018

More than 36 countries condemn Donbas poll — head of UK delegation to OSCE

More than 36 countries condemned the illegitimate "elections" in Russia-occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Sian MacLeod, head of the UK delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, said during a special meeting the the OSCE Permanent Council on November 12.

"Special OSCE Permanent Council discusses yesterday’s illegal, illegitimate 'elections' in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: EU 28, Canada, US, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Georgia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, and others condemn violation of international law, Ukraine sovereignty and the Minsk agreements," she wrote on a tweet in Twitter.

In his turn, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Ihor Prokopchuk said that the illegitimate "elections" in Russia-occupied territories in Donbas brought a heavy blow to the OSCE's efforts to restore peace and security in that region.

"Apart from severely undermining the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russia’s actions delivered a heavy blow to the efforts of trust-building dialogue and co-operation pursued within the OSCE in the current risky and unpredictable security environment," a statement published on the website of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna says.

He said Russia took deliberate actions in the occupied parts of Donbas which had compounded the breach of the Constitution and the national legislation of Ukraine as well as ran contrary to the letter and spirit of the Minsk agreements.

"The conduct of this illegal exercise is categorically unacceptable and we strongly condemn it. These illegal and illegitimate so-called "elections" are not recognized either by Ukraine, or the international community, their results are null and void," Prokopchuk said.

He said that Ukraine condemns the harassment and intimidation of the Ukrainian citizens in the occupied areas by the Russian armed formations, aiming at making them come to those fake so-called "elections."

"The methods of intimidation were numerous. The facts are known and get documented by respective law-enforcement bodies of Ukraine. We view it as another crime that has been committed against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Every effort will be made by the Ukrainian authorities to bring the responsible to account," Prokopchuk said.

