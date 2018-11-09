UOC (MP) plans to meet with Poroshenko on Nov 13

Bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) plan to hold a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko on November 13, Ukrayinska Pravda has reported, citing Metropolitan Oleksandr (Drabynko).

Metropolitan of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky and Vyshneve, and now vicar bishop of Kyiv Metropolitan, rector of The Transfiguration Cathedral, Oleksandr Drabynko, was the secretary of the late Metropolitan Vladimir (Sabodan) of Kyiv.

The Metropolitan himself refers to the report of the office of the Kyiv Metropolis, according to which (a photocopy was posted by the Ukrayinska Pravda) the meeting should take place in the assembly hall of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra at 14:00 on November 13.

"The participation of all diocesan and vicar hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is obligatory," the announcement says.

At the same time, Metropolitan Oleksandr was unable to confirm whether the head of the UOC (MP), Metropolitan Onufriy, would be present at the meeting.

The press service of the presidential administration has not yet been able to officially confirm or deny the planned meeting, the Ukrayinska Pravda said.

They also refused to comment on the information in the office of the Kyiv Metropolis.

Ukrayinska Pravda, citing its sources, reports that the unification council for the creation of a single Ukrainian Orthodox Church may be held on November 21 or November 22, but there is no exact agreement yet.

The Russian edition of Kommersant, citing sources in the Patriarchate of Constantinople, says that a unifying council will be held on November 21.

The UOC-MP declared that their participation in the unification council was impossible.