Poltorak, British Ambassador discuss cooperation, his visit to London

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak during a meeting with British Ambassador Judith Gough have discussed the prospects for a future visit to London and issues of bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries of both countries, which will be the subject of bilateral dialogue.

"I am grateful to the British embassy in Ukraine, the government and the people of Great Britain for their constant attentive attitude to issues related to Ukraine and support of the Ukrainian people during the ordeal associated with the Russian aggression in the east of the country," Poltorak wrote on Facebook on Friday.