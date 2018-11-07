Facts

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

The draft resolution on the abolition of the government's decision to raise the price of natural gas and the introduction of a moratorium on its price increase was signed by the leaders of six parliamentary factions, except for the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP), Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Union, who initiated consideration of this issue in the parliament, has said.

Corresponding bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada under No. 9265 and provides for the abolition of the latest increase in the price of gas and the introduction of a moratorium on its further increase, the Batkivschyna website said.

Tymoshenko urged the parliament to adopt it as soon as possible and noted that the relevant draft resolution was signed by the leaders of six factions. "This is an absolute majority. And the required number of votes will definitely be collected in order to adopt this resolution," she noted.

Tymoshenko also drew attention to the fact that the appeal to the president demanding an immediate abolition of the decision to raise gas prices had already been taken by more than 130 local councils at their extraordinary meetings.

