Facts

13:01 08.09.2018

Ukraine opens consulate general in Edmonton

2 min read
Ukraine opens consulate general in Edmonton

Ukraine's consulate general has opened in Edmonton, the capital of the Canadian province of Alberta, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin took part in the ceremonial events on the occasion of the opening of the consulate.

"This is a landmark event, through which Ukraine recognizes the special role played by the Ukrainian community in the west of Canada and which opens the door for trade and investment contacts," Klimkin said after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The province of Alberta is home to more than 350,000 Canadians of Ukrainian descent. The new consulate general of Ukraine will also service other provinces of Western Canada - Saskatchewan, British Columbia, as well as Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

"This is a pragmatic decision. It is based on geography and on the powerful business potential in Alberta. This is also an emotional decision - we are repaying the debt to the Ukrainians of Prairies who, for generations, built Canada, preserving the dream of an independent Ukraine," Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the consulate general in Edmonton became the first consulate opened by Ukraine after the beginning of Russian aggression. Prior to that, Ukraine had the embassy in Ottawa and the consulate in Toronto.

Tags: #edmonton #canadа
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainians must now present biometric data for Canadian visa

Canada condemns Russia's occupation of Crimea, calls for release of all illegally detained Ukrainians

Canada ready to host next Ukraine reform conference - Groysman

Third intl Ukraine Reform Conference will be held in Canada in 2019

Another 50 Canadian soldiers arrive in Ukraine to train military of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Relations with Canada very important for Ukraine, especially in context of Ottawa's presidency in G7 - Groysman

Ukraine may open new consulate general in Canada in 2018 - Klimkin

Moscow bans dozens of Canadians from entering Russia in response to sanctions

Canadian observers note obvious political motives behind imprisonment of Tymoshenko and Lutsenko

Canada troubled by irregularities in Ukrainian electoral campaign

LATEST

Kyiv collecting information on chemical emissions in occupied Crimea for appeal to OPCW

Google explains blocking of Navalny ads with its demands that its clients observe local laws

Rada should elect new CEC composition - Poroshenko

Sentsov a symbol of invincibility and courage of Ukrainians for whole world – Poroshenko

PACE calls on Kyiv to respect journalist Sedletska's right to confidentiality of sources

Ukraine presents two films at Toronto International Film Festival

Poroshenko congratulates six regional centers on City Day

One killed, two wounded in 32 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions over past day

Two Armed Forces soldiers injured in Donbas during day – JFO HQ

Donbas ceasefire slightly improves situation, but not steady yet - OSCE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD