Facts

11:18 08.09.2018

One killed, two wounded in 32 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions over past day

Militants have fired 32 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, killing one Ukrainian soldier and wounding two more, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"The enemy opened fire on the positions of our troops 32 times. At the same time, the enemy twice used weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements [...] One Joint Forces serviceman was killed and two more were injured in fighting over the past day," the JFO HQ said in a report on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"Over the past day, the enemy fired at our positions near the settlements of Malynove, Schastia, Krymske, Orikhove, Katerynivka, Luhanske, Svitlodarsk, Pivdenne, Novhorodske, Opytne, Avdiyivka, Pavlopil, Hnutove, Lebedynske and Vodiane," reads the report.

In addition, in the Luhansk sector, illegal armed formations fired at the positions of the Joint Forces near the village of Krymske from 152mm artillery at night, and in the evening they opened fire at a Ukrainian strongpoint near the Svitlodarsk bulge from a 120mm mortar.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, three militants were killed over the past day.

