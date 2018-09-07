Facts

18:48 07.09.2018

Two Armed Forces soldiers injured in Donbas during day – JFO HQ

1 min read
Two Armed Forces soldiers injured in Donbas during day – JFO HQ

Occupation forces had violated the ceasefire in Donbas eight times from 07:00 to 18:00 on Friday, as a result two Ukrainian soldiers were injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"The enemy provided accurate fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms ... The enemy did not use the weapons banned by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the shelling, two soldiers of the Joint Forces were injured," the report on Facebook reads.

Thus, during the day the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions were fired upon near Schastia, Krymske, Yekaterynivka, Yuzhne, Hnutove, and Vodiane. A sniper of militants fired on the Ukrainian positions near Schastia.

Tags: #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Militants launch 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, incl. anti-tank missile systems – JFO HQ

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions 11 times over day, no human losses

JFO HQ reports 12 attacks on Ukrainian forces positions in Donbas

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions 18 times over day, no human losses

Russian occupation forces mount two attacks on Ukrainian army positions since start of 'school truce' in Donbas

JFO HQ reports 2 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports 2 KIA, 7 WIA amid enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

LATEST

Donbas ceasefire slightly improves situation, but not steady yet - OSCE

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on intl partners to tighten pressure on Kremlin due to Russia's intention to hold 'snap elections' in ORDLO

Crimea Titan visually halted – official

Kuchma considers decision on elections in Donetsk and Luhansk to be threat to Minsk process

SBU stops activity of int'l hacker group that stole funds from foreign banks

SBU proposes NSDC impose sanctions against UC Rusal, Judson Trading Ltd, foreign citizens connected with ruination of ZAlK

Militants deploying unprecedented amount of heavy equipment, weapons in Donbas

Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD