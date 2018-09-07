Two Armed Forces soldiers injured in Donbas during day – JFO HQ

Occupation forces had violated the ceasefire in Donbas eight times from 07:00 to 18:00 on Friday, as a result two Ukrainian soldiers were injured, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"The enemy provided accurate fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms ... The enemy did not use the weapons banned by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the shelling, two soldiers of the Joint Forces were injured," the report on Facebook reads.

Thus, during the day the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions were fired upon near Schastia, Krymske, Yekaterynivka, Yuzhne, Hnutove, and Vodiane. A sniper of militants fired on the Ukrainian positions near Schastia.