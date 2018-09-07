Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that the guarantor of Ukrainian independence is the Ukrainian army, and not international treaties.

The president once again stressed that the Ukrainian Army is the guarantor of Ukrainian independence. "We used to say earlier that the Budapest memorandum is a guarantor, something else is. No. We are correcting these approaches. The guarantor of our independence is our army," the president said at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv on Thursday.

Poroshenko said that the Ukrainian defense industry developed cruise missiles, high-precision weapons with an increased range of volley fire systems, the latest armored vehicles, modern ships, the latest electronic warfare systems, the latest communications and much more achieved by selfless work of the Ukrainian defense industry over the last four years, including with the involvement of foreign partners.

"Everything we saw on the military Parade must be immediately provided to the troops. Otherwise, it is a show-off. Otherwise, this is not necessary," he said.