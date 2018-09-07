Facts

10:05 07.09.2018

Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that the guarantor of Ukrainian independence is the Ukrainian army, and not international treaties.

The president once again stressed that the Ukrainian Army is the guarantor of Ukrainian independence. "We used to say earlier that the Budapest memorandum is a guarantor, something else is. No. We are correcting these approaches. The guarantor of our independence is our army," the president said at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv on Thursday.

Poroshenko said that the Ukrainian defense industry developed cruise missiles, high-precision weapons with an increased range of volley fire systems, the latest armored vehicles, modern ships, the latest electronic warfare systems, the latest communications and much more achieved by selfless work of the Ukrainian defense industry over the last four years, including with the involvement of foreign partners.

"Everything we saw on the military Parade must be immediately provided to the troops. Otherwise, it is a show-off. Otherwise, this is not necessary," he said.

Tags: #army #poroshenko #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on investment protection

NSDC to secretly consider urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Azov Sea

Poroshenko: 18 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action in Donbas in August alone

EU Council extends sanctions for Russian aggression against Ukraine for half a year – Poroshenko

Ukrainian-Romanian drills Riverine 2018 start in Odesa region

Tymoshenko strengthens her position among presidential candidates, followed by Hrytsenko and Poroshenko

Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

LATEST

Kuchma considers decision on elections in Donetsk and Luhansk to be threat to Minsk process

SBU stops activity of int'l hacker group that stole funds from foreign banks

SBU proposes NSDC impose sanctions against UC Rusal, Judson Trading Ltd, foreign citizens connected with ruination of ZAlK

Militants deploying unprecedented amount of heavy equipment, weapons in Donbas

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

ВР скасувала адмінзбір за деякі реєстраційні дії щодо релігійних організацій

EU will soon propose candidates for Public Council of HACC's intl. experts – Mingarelli

Kyivspetstrans to build waste processing plant worth EUR60 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD