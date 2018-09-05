Facts

17:13 05.09.2018

Russia refuses to provide Ukraine, OSCE with info on sending its investigators to Donbas in violation of all laws

1 min read
Russia refuses to provide Ukraine, OSCE with info on sending its investigators to Donbas in violation of all laws

 Representatives of Russia at a meeting of the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on September 5 refused to provide the Ukrainian side and the OSCE with information on sending investigators to Donbas to investigate the death of DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko in Donetsk in violation of Ukrainian and Russian laws, the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG Iryna Gerashchenko has stated.

"The Ukrainian side demanded that Russia immediately provide full information on the facts and statements that appeared in mass media that the Russian side sent some investigators to the occupied Donbas to investigate the murder of the leader of militants," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to her, firstly, this is a gross violation of the Ukrainian legislation, since only Ukrainian investigative agencies can conduct investigative actions in the Ukrainian territory, or such actions can be carried out with the permission of the relevant structures, while Kyiv did not give such permits to Russia.

Secondly, this is a violation of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides that investigative bodies can work only in the territory of the federation.

Tags: #gerashchenko #tcg #zakharchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

OSCE promises to discuss possibility of intl investigation into Zakharchenko's death

OSCE SMM unable to obtain info about casualties of Aug 31 blast in Donetsk

Ukraine facing internal, external consequences following Zakharchenko death

Zakharchenko killed as a result of eliminating witnesses, conflict on commercial grounds - SBU head

Assassination of Zakharchenko a provocation aimed to cause Minsk agreements' collapse - Lavrov

Zakharchenko death to prompt Donbas tensions to grow - Peskov

Zakharchenko killed in local criminal feud or eliminated by Russian special services

Self-proclaimed Donetsk republic head Zakharchenko killed in blast in Donetsk

Gerashchenko submits bill to parliament to unblock assistance payments to political prisoners' families in Russia

Kyiv says 294 persons missing in Donbas

LATEST

Germany considers Normandy format important for talks on Ukraine

MPs demand sacking Suprun, criticize program to treat Ukrainians abroad, management of Okhmatdyt children's hospital

Accidental shelling by Russian occupation forces responsible for ecological situation in northern Crimea – Main Intelligence Dept.

Russia should ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - EU

EU Council extends sanctions for Russian aggression against Ukraine for half a year – Poroshenko

Militants launch 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, incl. anti-tank missile systems – JFO HQ

Ukrainian-Romanian drills Riverine 2018 start in Odesa region

U.S. urges Russia to fulfill its obligations under Minsk Agreements

Klimkin announces environmental disaster in Russia-occupied Crimea

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD