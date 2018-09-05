Russia refuses to provide Ukraine, OSCE with info on sending its investigators to Donbas in violation of all laws

Representatives of Russia at a meeting of the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on September 5 refused to provide the Ukrainian side and the OSCE with information on sending investigators to Donbas to investigate the death of DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko in Donetsk in violation of Ukrainian and Russian laws, the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG Iryna Gerashchenko has stated.

"The Ukrainian side demanded that Russia immediately provide full information on the facts and statements that appeared in mass media that the Russian side sent some investigators to the occupied Donbas to investigate the murder of the leader of militants," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to her, firstly, this is a gross violation of the Ukrainian legislation, since only Ukrainian investigative agencies can conduct investigative actions in the Ukrainian territory, or such actions can be carried out with the permission of the relevant structures, while Kyiv did not give such permits to Russia.

Secondly, this is a violation of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides that investigative bodies can work only in the territory of the federation.