Militants launch 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, incl. anti-tank missile systems – JFO HQ

Russian-backed militants have launched 24 attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas in last day with no casualties reported.

"The Russian mercenaries opened fire on the positions of our troops 24 times, while the enemy didn't use the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... There have been no casualties among the Ukrainian troops," the staff said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms and sometimes anti-tank guided weapons.

Our defenders were shelled in Schastia, Triokhizbenka, Krymske, Mayorske, Novhorodske, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Bohdanivka, Hnutove, Lebedynske, Vodiane, and Shyrokyne.

According to intelligence, one militant was killed, another two were wounded.

Today, militants have already shelled Ukrainian troops near Vodiane.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian-led forces have already attacked the Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, using heavy machine guns and small arms. There have been no casualties among the Ukrainian troops," the message says.