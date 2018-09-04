Norwegian premier to visit Ukraine in coming months - Klimkin

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will visit Ukraine in the next two months, while Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will make a return visit in November, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Every week we have a high-level and a parliamentary visit. And we hope that the prime minister will be here in just two months," he said at a joint press conference with the foreign minister of Norway in Kyiv.

The Foreign Minister of Norway, in turn, stated in the coming months the Minister of Trade, Industry and Fisheries of Norway, as well as the head of the parliament of this country will come to Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister of Ukraine will also visit Oslo in November," the diplomat said.