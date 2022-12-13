Norwegian parliament discusses possibility of approving multi-year assistance program for Ukraine from 2023 – PM Støre

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre said the Norwegian Parliament is discussing the possibility of approving a multi-year assistance program for Ukraine from 2023.

At a conference in support of Ukraine in France on Tuesday he said the Norwegian parliament is preparing a new aid package at the beginning of 2023 and initiated a process with all political parties in the Norwegian Parliament to agree on a multi-year program, not only support for 2023, but that this program be multi-year.

As reported, the Government of Norway signed an agreement with the World Bank Regional Office for Eastern Europe to allocate NOK 1 billion to the World Bank Trust Fund for the Revival, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reformation of Ukraine.