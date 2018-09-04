Facts

17:41 04.09.2018

Ukraine and Norway in talks on EUR300-400 mln investment in renewable energy - Klimkin

1 min read
Ukraine and Norway in talks on EUR300-400 mln investment in renewable energy - Klimkin

Ukraine and Norway are negotiating about investments in renewable energy projects for EUR300-400 million, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We are starting work with a number of Norwegian companies that come to build relations in renewable energy. The matter concerns serious investment of EUR 300-400 million," the minister said at a joint press conference with the Norwegian foreign minister in Kyiv.

According to Klimkin, the matter concerns projects, in particular, related to solar energy.

Tags: #klimkin
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Norwegian premier to visit Ukraine in coming months - Klimkin

Ukraine makes $400,000 voluntary contribution to Council of Europe budget

Klimkin again points to need for introducing biometric visa regime with Russia

About one million Ukrainians leave the country every year

Klimkin says 'more steps' towards terminating agreements with Russia pending

Hungarians change name of their authorized rep 'on Zakarpattia'

Kyiv ready for any ideas on release of Ukrainian political prisoners from Russia

Meeting of MFA political directors of Normandy Four countries on peacekeepers to be held in late Sept

MFA prepares documents package to denounce treaty on friendship, cooperation with Russia

Closure of criminal case against historian Kuprianowicz in Poland is victory of common sense

LATEST

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Rada opens access to results of clinical trials of medicines

UK multinational inspection team working in Ukraine

Oslo considers situation in Sea of Azov in regional context - Norwegian Foreign Minister

Grant Thornton claims violations at tenders to select advisors for privatization, challenges tender results in court

Agile Spirit 2018 intl exercise begins in Georgia

Crimea Titan to be halted for two weeks over exceeding threshold limit value for sulphur dioxide

Kyiv and Ankara agree on cooperation in fight against terrorism, illegal migration

Court extends arrest of Savchenko until Oct 30

Tymoshenko strengthens her position among presidential candidates, followed by Hrytsenko and Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD