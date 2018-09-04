Ukraine and Norway in talks on EUR300-400 mln investment in renewable energy - Klimkin

Ukraine and Norway are negotiating about investments in renewable energy projects for EUR300-400 million, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We are starting work with a number of Norwegian companies that come to build relations in renewable energy. The matter concerns serious investment of EUR 300-400 million," the minister said at a joint press conference with the Norwegian foreign minister in Kyiv.

According to Klimkin, the matter concerns projects, in particular, related to solar energy.