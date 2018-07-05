Facts

10:33 05.07.2018

Czech senators send letter to Putin calling for release of Ukrainian film director Sentsov

2 min read
Czech senators send letter to Putin calling for release of Ukrainian film director Sentsov

Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Czech Republic Jiri Sestak, as well as heads of three committees, Senators Frantisek Bublan, Vaclav Hampl and Zdenek Papousek, have sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for the release of Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov from a Russian colony, the Russian service of the Radio Praha has reported.

"Oleh Sentsov has recently been forced to resort to an extreme form of protest and has gone on a hunger strike. He declared it not for himself, but for the release of other political prisoners. Since this requirement can hardly be fulfilled in the foreseeable future, his fate causes justified concerns," reads the letter.

Czech deputies in a letter to Putin recalled "about their own historical experience, which the Czech people received during the existence of the totalitarian system of communist Czechoslovakia."

"Any corrected insult caused by the authorities to an individual reduces the future tension and decreases the disease of a given society in its very foundations. Therefore, the release of Oleh Sentsov is a remedy for your entire country," the letter says.

The senators expressed hope that Putin "will find time in his schedule to look for justice" for Sentsov and other human destinies.

"The letter to President Vladimir Putin was written as an attempt to help a person in his extremely difficult and dramatic situation. We are convinced, based on our own historical experience, that such support is important to people who resist the autocratic regime," Sestak told Radio Praha.

Tags: #sentsov #czech_republic
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Sentsov surviving on vitamins and glucose, not fainting from hunger

Sentsov's cousin visits him in Russian penitentiary

Film maker Sentsov becomes winner of Ukrainian ID Award

Denisova asks embassies of EU countries to urge Putin to release all Ukrainian political prisoners, incl. Sentsov

Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Ukrainian ombudswoman complains of being denied access to Sentsov's colony

Sentsov refuses to see doctors - Moskalkova

COE Secretary General asks Putin to release Sentsov - media

LATEST

EU prolongs economic sanctions on Russia by six months

Kyiv ready to discuss release of Ukrainians held in Russia at TCG meeting in Minsk

President signs bill on national security into law

Court in occupied Crimea sentences Balukh to five years in prison

Four wounded in 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Ukrainian police getting closer to European standards – Poroshenko

Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

Poroshenko signs law on disciplinary regulations of National Police

Situation with delayed flights resolved, tourists return home

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD