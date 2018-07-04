Ukrainian police getting closer to European standards – Poroshenko

The Ukrainian police are already getting closer to the European standards of the activity of law enforcement agencies as a result of reforms, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The changes are still going on. There's a lot of work, but we all see that the new police are less like the old Soviet-style militia. They are getting closer to the European standards of law enforcement activity," Poroshenko said during a solemn ceremony dedicated to the Day of the National Police on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said that people's trust in police was coming back and growing.

According to the president, "the new police, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, learned to effectively counter the 'fifth column' and the so-called useful idiots [...] and all those who, voluntarily or involuntarily, for some reason or because of elementary myopia, play a role in various Russian scenarios on the internal destabilization of Ukraine."

Poroshenko noted that professional opposition to such scenarios by the National Police of Ukraine "makes the country stronger."