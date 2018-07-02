Facts

Revolution of Dignity museum to be built in Kyiv under project of German architects

The Museum of the Revolution of Dignity will be built in Kyiv according to the project of German architects Jan Kleihues and Johannes Kressner, the press service of the Ukrainian Culture Ministry has reported.

Following a meeting of the international plenipotentiary and independent jury in the nomination "The Museum of the Revolution of Dignity" the first prize was awarded to the project "Storm of the Hill" by German architectural bureau Kleihues Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH.

The report also notes that 66 applications from 12 countries were submitted to an open anonymous competition announced by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the projects of the museum and the memorial complex.

The best project of the memorial was determined in February 2018. The second stage of the competition concerned the project of the museum itself, taking into account the view of the memorial part. Six projects competed in the finals.

In addition, the winning company is known for projects in many countries. Now it is developing the construction of the National Museum in Oslo.

