Denisova to report EU commissioner for human rights, UN, OSCE missions she not permitted to visit all hostages in Russia

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said that she plans soon to inform Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović about the fact that Denisova was not permitted to visit Ukrainian political prisoners kept in Russia.

"I will inform the ambassadors of the Normandy format countries, the European Union and the United States about the violation of international conventions, my mandate as an ombudsman and the agreements of the presidents. In the near future I will visit Strasbourg to inform the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights about the non-admission to all Ukrainian hostages. I call on her to visit the Ukrainians in prisons of the Russian Federation. I will also bring this information to the relevant missions of the UN and the OSCE," Denisova said at a briefing on Friday in Moscow.

At the same time, Denisova said that she expresses deep disappointment and concern that the humanitarian mission of ombudsmen who were supposed to visit citizens in Ukraine and Russia "was politicized and blocked by Russia."

The Ukrainian ombudsman reminded that the official Kyiv expects from Moscow to respond to an offer to unblock the process of releasing hostages and political prisoners.

"This can be done very quickly, if there is political will," Denisova said.