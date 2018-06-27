Several of non-governmental organizations, namely Anti Corruption Action Centre (AntAC), Transparency International Ukraine and AutoMaidan, have filed an administrative action with the Administrative Court of Appeals of the Supreme Court demanding it recognize Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's appointment of Pavlo Zhebrivsky as auditor of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) unlawful.

AntAC has published a copy of the claim on its website.

"Activists demand removing Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor by repealing Poroshenko's decree. The reason: Zhebrivsky has no experience in law enforcement or working with international judicial bodies or in international organizations, as required by law," the letter said.

As earlier reported, Poroshenko on June 19 signed a decree appointing Zhebrivsky to the commission for external control to conduct an independent assessment (audit) of the effectiveness of NABU.

Zhebrivsky from June 2015 to June 2018 headed the Donetsk regional military-civil administration.