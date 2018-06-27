Facts

11:47 27.06.2018

Activists demand removing Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

1 min read
Activists demand removing Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

Several of non-governmental organizations, namely Anti Corruption Action Centre (AntAC), Transparency International Ukraine and AutoMaidan, have filed an administrative action with the Administrative Court of Appeals of the Supreme Court demanding it recognize Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's appointment of Pavlo Zhebrivsky as auditor of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) unlawful.

AntAC has published a copy of the claim on its website.

"Activists demand removing Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor by repealing Poroshenko's decree. The reason: Zhebrivsky has no experience in law enforcement or working with international judicial bodies or in international organizations, as required by law," the letter said.

As earlier reported, Poroshenko on June 19 signed a decree appointing Zhebrivsky to the commission for external control to conduct an independent assessment (audit) of the effectiveness of NABU.

Zhebrivsky from June 2015 to June 2018 headed the Donetsk regional military-civil administration.

Tags: #nabu #zhebrivsky
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kaskiv's brother and cousin involved in case of embezzlement of funds of State Investment Agency - NABU

Poroshenko includes Zhebrivsky into NABU Audit Commission

Poroshenko presents award to Donetsk Regional Governor Zhebrivsky

Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

Case on Rotterdam+ formula is one of most relevant for NABU - Sytnyk

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

Rada appoints Doctor of Juridical Science Vasylenko NABU auditor on its quota

NABU never investigated cases involving Manafort

NABU conducts raids in Odesa region to investigate into possible embezzlement of almost UAH 100 mln in Yuzhny port

LATEST

Russia has no right to interfere in Ukraine, Georgia's prospects for joining NATO – Stoltenberg

Third intl Ukraine Reform Conference will be held in Canada in 2019

Ukraine's PACE delegation declines attending reception hosted by SGCE Jagland

Ukraine envoy Marchuk says ceasefire until end of summer on agenda of Minsk talks on June 27

Ukraine army reports 30 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day, one soldier killed, two wounded

Six Ukrainian RS 300-97 sailors detained in Greece in 2016 return home – Klimkin

Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

NSDC's decision to liberalize foreign economic activities of defense industry companies put into effect – Turchynov

Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD