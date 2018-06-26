NSDC's decision to liberalize foreign economic activities of defense industry companies put into effect – Turchynov

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, by his decree, has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on liberalization of foreign economic activity of the Ukrainian companies of the defense industry complex, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"The decree destroys the long-term monopoly of state special exporters and, in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian producers of defense products, weapons and military equipment have the right to export their own production without any intermediaries," Turchynov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also informed that the decision of the Security Council allowed the Ukrainian enterprises of the defense industry complex to import irrespective of their forms of ownership when it comes to the purchase of military equipment and products for the needs of their own production.

He said that import of private enterprises that have direct dealership contracts with foreign arms and military equipment manufacturers is allowed.

"What is very important ... it is allowed to have direct contracts and conduct without intermediaries the purchase of weapons and military equipment to our defense ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Defense," the NSDC secretary stressed.

According to Turchynov, law enforcement agencies and ministries will be able to purchase weapons and military equipment outside Ukraine without intermediaries, when this is provided for by the State Defense Order, and this equipment and weapons are not manufactured in Ukraine.

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the liberalization of the foreign economic activity of the defense industry companies will strengthen the positions of the corresponding Ukrainian enterprises, increase their competitiveness and efficiency, while not weakening the export control.

"The activities of all entities of this market will meet all international agreements signed by Ukraine," Turchynov stressed.

He also expressed conviction that such measures would significantly save budgetary funds.

According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, Turchynov said, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would have to amend the relevant regulations and submit amendments to the Verkhovna Rada to legislation that would remove restrictions on import and export activities of Ukrainian arms and military equipment manufacturers.

As reported, Turchynov announced the early adoption of a number of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council for the liberalization of foreign economic activity on June 7 this year.