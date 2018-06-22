Sentsov says won't end hunger strike, asks to pass on 'big hello' to ECHR - lawyer

Oleh Sentsov has refused to end his hunger strike as proposed by the European Court of Human Rights, Dmitry Dinze, the filmmaker's lawyer, told Interfax on Thursday.

"Sentsov responded with a refusal to the ECHR's appeal and asked to give the court 'a big hello,' recalling that the court gave priority to his application, which has remained unanswered for a few years now," Dinze said.

On Wednesday, in reaction to the urgent notification from Sentsov's lawyer that his health is in danger, the ECHR suggested that Sentsov end his hunger strike, which he has been on for over a month now.

In addition, the Strasbourg-based court told Sentsov's lawyer that it had requested that the Russian authorities provide detailed information about his health.

Dinze said on Thursday that his client is in an isolated ward in the penal colony's medical clinic, drinking three and half liters of pure water daily and being treated with an IV with large amounts of glucose and nutrients.

"The penitentiary's doctors say that a health crisis will happen soon," Dinze said.