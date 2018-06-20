Poroshenko includes Zhebrivsky into NABU Audit Commission

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on the introduction of Pavlo Zhebrivsky as a member of the commission for external control to conduct an independent assessment of the effectiveness of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the presidential press service has reported.

"To include Pavlo Zhebrivsky in the external audit commission for conducting an independent evaluation (audit) on the effectiveness of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine," the presidential decree says posted on the website of the Ukrainian head of state on Tuesday evening.

As noted, this decree entered into force after its promulgation.