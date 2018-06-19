Ukraine expects upcoming talks with Hungary in Zakarpattia will be successful – Betsa

The Ukrainian side is interested in a constructive settlement of the problematic issues with Hungary and hopes that the negotiations with the participation of the foreign and educational ministers of the two countries, as well as the representatives of the Hungarian community of Zakarpattia will be successful, spokeswoman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Mariana Betsa has said.

"The Ukrainian side has been and remains interested in a constructive settlement of the problematic issues with Hungary and the unblocking of the dialogue between Ukraine and NATO and cooperation in the international arena with Budapest. We expect that negotiations with the participation of the foreign and educational ministers of the two countries, as well as representatives of the Hungarian community of Ukraine in Zakarpattia on June 22 will be successful," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in response to a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

Betsa recalled that the Ukrainian government accepted and submitted proposals to the Verkhovna Rada on the extension of the transitional period of the implementation of Article 7 of the Law "On Education" until 2023.

"The Ukrainian side offered the Hungarian side to sign a declaration at the level of ministers of education following the meeting on June 22 to further confirm the strength of all existing bilateral documents, as well as readiness for cooperation in the implementation of the law "On Education," the diplomat noted.

Betsa also said that for the practical beginning of such cooperation it was proposed to create a joint Ukrainian-Hungarian working group on the implementation of Article 7 of the Law "On Education", composed of representatives of the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs of both countries and representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine.

According to her, the working group will ensure the development of a general mechanism for the implementation of Article 7 of the law in general secondary education institutions with training in Hungarian language in accordance with the final recommendations of the Venice Commission and will facilitate systematic consultations on the development of implementing legislation in pursuance of the Law on Education.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that the Ukrainian side also invited the representatives of the Hungarian minority to join the working groups on developing normative documents on the implementation of the law "On Education," in particular the Law of Ukraine "On General Secondary Education," the standards of education and educational programs.

In addition, Ukraine proposed the preparation of a new protocol on cooperation in the field of education and science between the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary for 2019-2022, which would detail the issues of teaching and studying the Hungarian language in secondary schools in places of compact residence of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

"We expect that all these steps will help relieve tension in the Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, unblock the Ukraine-NATO summit and restore constructive cooperation on all issues," Betsa said.