Facts

13:32 19.06.2018

Yuriy Tandyt resigns as adviser to Ukrainian Security Service chief

Yuriy Tandyt, an adviser to Ukrainian Security Service head Vasyl Hrytsak, said he has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted.

"I have tendered my voluntary resignation, and it's been accepted," Tandyt said to Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He refrained from explaining the reasons behind his decision and did not say what he is planning to do next. At the same time, he said he would remain committed to hostage exchange matters, considering his experience in this field.

The Ukrainian Security Service confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that Tandyt's resignation has been effective since June 1.

Tandyt, a negotiator at the Ukrainian Security Service's center for facilitating the release of hostages, was appointed an adviser to the Security Service chief in July 2015.

