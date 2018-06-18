Facts

15:48 18.06.2018

Poroshenko says there will be no revision of decentralization in Ukraine during his presidency

Decentralization meets the interests of Ukrainians, has become "vaccination" against federalization, and in this regard this course will remain unchanged, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"First of all, this [decentralization] will raise the quality of people's lives. I want to assure you that despite the fact that decentralization is my brainchild, I am convinced that this should be a matter of our joint work, and I will persistently work on this project as long as the Ukrainian people leave me in power. As long as I'm president, I will not allow revision of this course," Poroshenko said during his speech at the 14th Ukrainian Municipal Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

He added: "I believe that I am absolutely convinced that it meets the interests of the communities, meets the interests of the residents, meets the interests of all citizens of Ukraine."

He also expects the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and representatives of local government agencies "to make decentralization profitable for all."

Poroshenko recalled that he, as president of Ukraine, together with other political leaders of the country, had launched decentralization reform four years ago, which became one of the most effective.

"Decentralization has brought the authorities closer to people, and I am confident that for the future, for many years it has become very effective vaccination against federalization. Look, nobody even has thought about federalization over the last three years. Why did it happen? Effective decentralization," he said.

Tags: #decentralization #poroshenko
