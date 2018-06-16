Ombudsman Denisova not permitted to meet Karpiuk kept in prison in Russia on Saturday

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said that she was not permitted to meet Ukrainian citizen Mykola Karpiuk illegally taken to in prison in the Russian Federation on Saturday, June 16.

"I filed an application to the Vladimir Central Prison seeking to meet Karpiuk. The head of the penal colony came to me and took my application. He said that now my meeting with Karpiuk is impossible to hold both in the status of the authorized person or a private person," she wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.