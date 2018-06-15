Ukraine waiting for Russia to agree on UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Hrymchak

Ukraine needs to wait for a certain favorable moment when Russia cannot disagree on the introduction of the UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas on the terms of Kyiv, deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons of Ukraine Yuriy Hrymchak has said.

"We need Russia's consent. This is a nuclear state and no one wants to start World War III ... Today there is a position that is more or less supported throughout the world - this is a peacekeeping mission throughout the territory with subsequent transfer of control to Ukraine. But it is necessary to create conditions before Russia agrees to this, because there won't be another condition for the existence of Russia itself," Hrymchak said on Channel 5 on Thursday.

At the same time, the deputy minister added: "It seems to me that this moment - the moment of the problem of the existence of Russia itself - is approaching."

Speaking about the proposed options for the return of the occupied territories to Ukrainian control, Hrymchak mentioned the plan of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov: "I do not understand what 'tactics of small steps' are, and I do not understand why the occupying forces must withdraw and give control to Ukraine ... If the pressure of the international community leads to Russia leaving, it will leave the whole territory. But I see no reason why Russia will leave Horlivka today."

He noted that over the past year, the findings of technology and the departure of some advisers from the occupied territories of Donbas, "but then something has changed and everything has returned."