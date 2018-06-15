Facts

11:41 15.06.2018

Ombudsman Denisova denied meeting with Sentsov in Siberia

Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova reported has arrived at the Russian prison in Siberia where Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov is located, but she was denied a meeting with him.

"I met with the chief of the jail colony and the head of the administration of the execution of punishment in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. He told me that I would not be allowed to meet with Oleh Sentsov, but he did not tell me the reasons," Denisova said in the video posted on her Facebook page.

The video shows the Ukrainian ombudsman standing near the penitentiary gates.

According to Denisova, when she asked about Sentsov's condition, the penitentiary department head refused to provide any information on that score.

"That is why he asked us to leave the premises of the penal colony," she said.

"I have phoned the human rights commissioner of the Russian Federation and am now awaiting her reply," she said.

Denisova arrived in Salekhard earlier on Friday.

Tags: #sentsov #denisova
