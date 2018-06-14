Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has submitted a bill "On the establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court" to the High Council of Justice," the official website of the president said on Thursday.

