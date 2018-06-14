Facts

16:15 14.06.2018

Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

1 min read
Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has submitted a bill "On the establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court" to the High Council of Justice," the official website of the president said on Thursday.

"President Petro Poroshenko has submitted to the High Council of Judice a draft law on the establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court in accordance with the procedure specified in Part 2 of Article 125 of the Constitution of Ukraine," the message reads.

Tags: #anti_corruption_court #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Law on High Anti-Corruption Court comes into force

Poroshenko presents award to Donetsk Regional Governor Zhebrivsky

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on measures to test arms, military equipment in Ukraine

Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

LATEST

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

Stamp with football player knocking down flight MH17 printed in Netherlands - media

Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

No consensus in Normandy format on deployment of UN peacekeepers to Donbas - Zerkal

Number of Donbas civilian casualties down year on year - OSCE rep

Ukrainian TCG members explain Poroshenko's remark about Minsk format - Sajdik

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD