Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian servicemen return to service thanks to NATO standards, which are being introduced into Ukrainian military medicine, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Ukraine has paid a big price for the destruction of the army and military medicine in previous years. We are now building it according to NATO standards. Up to 93% of wounded fighters, after getting high-quality medical care [...] are returning to the ranks," he said in Kyiv on Thursday at a meeting with medical workers on the eve of their professional holiday.

He noted that, according to international experts, these are the best indicators in the world among the countries that took part in hostilities.