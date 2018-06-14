Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

The Ukrainian diaspora in the United States has declared a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who was illegally convicted in Russia and who has been on hunger strike for 31 days, the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America has reported.

"The Ukrainian diaspora is holding a one-day hunger strike as a sign of solidarity with Oleh Sentsov, who has already been on hunger strike for 31 days. The initiative was put forward by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and supported by other organizations - not only in the U.S., but also around the world," the Voice of America wrote on Twitter.