Facts

11:06 14.06.2018

Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

1 min read
Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

The Ukrainian diaspora in the United States has declared a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who was illegally convicted in Russia and who has been on hunger strike for 31 days, the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America has reported.

"The Ukrainian diaspora is holding a one-day hunger strike as a sign of solidarity with Oleh Sentsov, who has already been on hunger strike for 31 days. The initiative was put forward by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and supported by other organizations - not only in the U.S., but also around the world," the Voice of America wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #sentsov #diaspora #strike
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

Murayev apologizes to Sentsov, but not for his words about 'terrorist'

Medics examine convict Sentsov in Russian jail, who went on hunger strike, issue their recommendations

Putin hasn't thought about Vyshinsky's possible swap for Sentsov

Medics begin examining Ukrainian citizen Kolchenko, who went on hunger strike in solidarity with Sentsov

Sentsov asks G7 leaders to recall other Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Sentsov getting IV injections after 3 weeks of hunger strike

Sentsov, Kolchenko's mothers turn to Poroshenko for help – media

British embassy joins rally urging Russia to release Sentsov, other political prisoners

LATEST

Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Stamp with football player knocking down flight MH17 printed in Netherlands - media

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Law on High Anti-Corruption Court comes into force

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD