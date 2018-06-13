Facts

09:51 13.06.2018

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro and Norway have joined the EU sanctions against Russia for holding elections in the annexed Crimea.

"The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA country Norway, member of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine, align themselves with this declaration," reads the statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini published on the EU website.

As reported, on May 14 the Council of the European Union decided to impose sanctions against five persons responsible for illegally holding presidential elections in the occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The EU Council decided to impose sanctions against five persons responsible for illegally holding the presidential election in the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. The sanctions list include "deputy head of the Crimean election commission" Inna Guzeeva, "secretary of the Crimean election commission" Natalia Bezruchenko, "head of the Sevastopol election commission" Alexander Petukhov, "deputy head of the Sevastopol election commission" Miroslav Pogorelov, and "secretary of the Sevastopol election commission" Anastasia Kapranova.

