France, Germany ready to assist in mine clearance in eastern Ukraine - Le Drian

The authorities of France and Germany are ready to assist in mine clearance work in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said.

"France and Germany have offered participation in demining, allocating additional funds, as well as providing expert advice," he told reporters in Berlin.

In addition, the French minister stressed the need for greater protection of civilian sites.

"Basic civilian infrastructure facilities, such as a filtration station in Donetsk, should be better protected," he said, adding that the decision that will be worked out in the case of this station can later be used as a model for ensuring security of many other facilities.

