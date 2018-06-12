Normandy Four ministers confirm need to observe ceasefire in eastern Ukraine - Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four managed to discuss a number of steps that would ensure a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

"All sides once more voiced support for a lasting ceasefire, including the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the disengagement of troops and demining," he said at a press conference on June 11 following the Normandy Four meeting.

At the same time, Maas spoke out for the protection and granting of access to observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

"We had a very detailed and constructive dialogue with each other today," Maas said.