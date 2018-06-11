Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin believes that the occupied territory of Donbas should return under the governance of the Ukrainian government.

"All the media outlets are talking about Singapore (which will host the meeting between the U.S. president and the North Korean leader). And we have to deal with our own problems: real security under the control of the OSCE and peacekeepers, the release of our captives and the real elections organized by Ukraine and the international community. This is a path toward peace ... Today there is Ukrainian soil and Ukrainian citizens in the occupied Donbas, but there is no Ukraine. We should return there," the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.