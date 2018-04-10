Ukrainian president, German parliament speaker discuss further Ukraine-IMF cooperation

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has met with President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin to discuss the progress of reforms in Ukraine and continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In particular, the two officials discussed the progress of reforms in the financial, economic, banking and energy sectors of Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's press service said on Tuesday.

"The importance of ongoing cooperation of Ukraine with the IMF as a weighty factor of stability and international confidence was underlined," it said.

During the meeting, Poroshenko and Schäuble also agreed on strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.