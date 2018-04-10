Facts

18:21 10.04.2018

Ukrainian president, German parliament speaker discuss further Ukraine-IMF cooperation

Ukrainian president, German parliament speaker discuss further Ukraine-IMF cooperation

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has met with President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin to discuss the progress of reforms in Ukraine and continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In particular, the two officials discussed the progress of reforms in the financial, economic, banking and energy sectors of Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's press service said on Tuesday.

"The importance of ongoing cooperation of Ukraine with the IMF as a weighty factor of stability and international confidence was underlined," it said.

During the meeting, Poroshenko and Schäuble also agreed on strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian, German and French presidents to meet amid dialogue with Moscow

Bundestag counts on German military participation in peacekeeping mission in Donbas

IMF experts in Kyiv will give recommendations on Anti-Corruption Court to Ukrainian authorities

IMF insists on anti-corruption court, market gas prices for resuming financing of Ukraine

German experts criticize legal approval of list of works, services that could be supported by ECA

Appointment of NBU head may strengthen Ukraine's positions in talks with IMF

IMF expects correction of bill on Anti-Corruption Court before second reading

Bill on Anti-Corruption Court meets Venice Commission recommendations

IMF says president's anti-corruption court bill not consistent with Ukraine's commitments

President signs law on preventing, combating domestic violence

LATEST

Chernysh, Lithuanian delegation headed by PM visit Avdiyivka

Trump warns Russia about intention to strike Syria with 'smart' missiles, urges it to get ready

SBU sees no need for hospitalization of arrested Savchenko

Avdiyivka artillery attack qualified under 'terrorist act' article

Ukrainian army's HQ reports 64 enemy attacks on Ukrainian troops, 4 WIA in last day

Volker, Normandy Four diplomats to promote idea of deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbas - Yeliseyev

Twenty-three Russian troops kept prisoners in Ukrainian jails – Poroshenko

Merkel sees use of chemical arms in E. Ghouta as fact

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss possibility of continuing sanctions against Russia in case of non-fulfillment of Minsk accords

Ukraine plans to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs, similarly with U.S.

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА