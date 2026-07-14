European Commission and Ukraine sign cooperation agreements under two EU defense industry programs - Kubilius

The European Commission and Ukraine have signed cooperation agreements under two European Union defense industry programs – the European Defence Fund (EDF) and the European Defence Industry Programme/Ukraine Support Instrument (EDIP/USI).

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius announced this on his X social media page.

"Joint defense projects facilitate Ukraine’s rapid integration into the EU. With Mykhailo Fedorov, we signed cooperation agreements with Ukraine under two key 🇪🇺defense industry programs – EDF and EDIP/USI," he wrote.

Kubilius stated that "Ukraine is becoming part of European Union policies and instruments. Integration continues!" the European Commissioner said.