USF commander: 20 ships hit in Black Sea overnight July 15

In the Black Sea overnight Wednesday, 20 Russian ships were hit, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi has said.

"The next cluster of the USF operation 'MoLoChKa' has been uncorked for the Day of Ukrainian Statehood — Birds of the USF in the Black Sea. The score is open: the first 20 tankers in the Black Sea were hunted down overnight July 15," Brovdi said on Telegram.

According to him, among the hit vessels are 17 oil tankers, two gas carriers, and one tugboat: "for today: 17 oil tankers, 2 gas carriers, 1 tugboat were hunted down. Official report later, along with video proofs."

At the same time, he summarized the results of the previous stage of the operation, noting that "116 shadow fleet ships of Russia in the Sea of Azov — the first round of the sea battle is completed," after which, according to him, the operation moved to the Black Sea.